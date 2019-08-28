BidaskClub Downgrades Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.35 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Rambus has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $287,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,414,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,627,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,221,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after acquiring an additional 324,147 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

