BidaskClub Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on ATN International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get ATN International alerts:

Shares of ATNI opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $50.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $77,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,103.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.