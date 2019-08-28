Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading Up 8%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.90, approximately 625,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 928,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.16.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

