Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Tops $856.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.11 million and $856.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00489971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00049154 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003427 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,764,041 coins and its circulating supply is 4,734,495 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Nanex, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

