BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0668 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tux Exchange and CoinEgg. BlackCoin has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $20,662.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005098 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,968,803 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

