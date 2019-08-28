Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,898 shares of company stock worth $103,529 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 29,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,710. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

