Blocknet Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00014341 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 5% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $26,600.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,055,532 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.