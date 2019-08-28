Bloom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,055.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, TOPBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.01291119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00093522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

