Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) Director Acquires C$23,600.00 in Stock

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) Director James R. Paterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 655,350 shares in the company, valued at C$773,313.

BSR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.30. 103,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,835. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bluestone Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

