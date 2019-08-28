Bob’s Repair Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $310,143.00 and approximately $342,154.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $32.15 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.55 or 0.05039080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

