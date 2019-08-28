Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,075.70.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.94 on Wednesday, reaching $1,938.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,898.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,828.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,019.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.