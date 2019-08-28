Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,106,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,075.70.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 833.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $22.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,942.00. The company had a trading volume of 228,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,898.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,828.79. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.69 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

