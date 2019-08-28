Boolberry Market Capitalization Tops $5.40 Million (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Boolberry has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $13,217.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

