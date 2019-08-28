Bottos Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Bottos has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $474,794.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Bibox and BigONE. In the last week, Bottos has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bibox, OTCBTC, Gate.io, LBank, BigONE and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

