BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.85 million.BOX also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. ValuEngine lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOX to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.

BOX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. 3,939,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.36. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 446.05% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,538,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

