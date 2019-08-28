BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Cap of $33.14 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last week, BQT has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. BQT has a market cap of $33.14 million and $1.76 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.07 or 0.04868232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,185,640 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

