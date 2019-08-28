Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,096. The company has a market capitalization of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.