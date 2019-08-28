Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.49

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.49 and traded as low as $194.61. Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at $196.13, with a volume of 21,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Steve Kunzer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,520.19).

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

