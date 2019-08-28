Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Achieves Market Cap of $97,394.00

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97,394.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

BRDG is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bridge Protocol Token Trading

Bridge Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

