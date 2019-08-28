Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 1,520,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The business had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

In related news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 566,370 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 377,385 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

