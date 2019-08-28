Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,071,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 7,527,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after buying an additional 934,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,802,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,158,000 after purchasing an additional 116,348 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after purchasing an additional 890,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 126,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.