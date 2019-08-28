Brokerages Anticipate BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

