Brokerages Anticipate Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s earnings. Uranium Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Uranium Energy.

Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

