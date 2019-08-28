Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $11.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 654.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 million to $48.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRNA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 443,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

