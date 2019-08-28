Brokerages Expect HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. HyreCar reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,123. The company has a market cap of $50.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.