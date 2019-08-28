Brokerages Expect Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:VGZ) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Gold’s earnings. Vista Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Gold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,277. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

