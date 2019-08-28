Brokerages Set $9.50 Target Price for Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG)

Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wanda Sports Group an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WSG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,341. Wanda Sports Group has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

