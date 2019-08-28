Brokerages Set Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT at $19.92

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,397. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $488.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

