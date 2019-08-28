Brokerages Set Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $24.75

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

ASB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 14,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,728. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock worth $362,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

