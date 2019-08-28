Brokerages Set Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $88.70

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.98 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,268,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,373,000 after purchasing an additional 840,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,140,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 258,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,057,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,461 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

