Brookfield Asset Management Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE BAM.A traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 672,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$49.87 and a 12-month high of C$69.17.

In related news, Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.51, for a total transaction of C$928,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,267,758.02. Also, Director Timothy Robert Price bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,862,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,871,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,682,504.28. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,400 shares of company stock valued at $49,011,027.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

