Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.29

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

BZLFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

