Byteball Bytes (GBYTE) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,000.00

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. Byteball Bytes has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01288054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00092749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes’ launch date was December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. Byteball Bytes’ official website is byteball.org. The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

