Bytecoin (BCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,408.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $112.48 million and $17,408.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, TradeOgre, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00756779 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005973 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004207 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Poloniex, Crex24, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.