Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 24,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,971. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.411 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

