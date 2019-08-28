Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) a $45.00 Price Target

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) received a $45.00 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 157.00% from the stock’s current price.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

TVTY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 19,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

