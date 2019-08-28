Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $59,436.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.04920028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

