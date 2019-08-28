Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,074,800 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 4,019,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carbon Black and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Carbon Black stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.28. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carbon Black will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,654 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

