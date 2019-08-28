Carboncoin (CARBON) Market Cap Achieves $121,135.00

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $121,135.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00686754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014355 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin (CARBON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.