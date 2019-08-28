Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada to “Hold”

Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Cargojet stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.30. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

