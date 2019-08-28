Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CGJTF traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

