Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 1,230,719 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 319,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.