Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,282,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $512.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.76. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,655,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 59.7% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,778,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 664,521 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 71.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404,079 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 296,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,302 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.