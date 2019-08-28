Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.86. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,644. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.