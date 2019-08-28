Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

CATY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 34.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

