Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Centene by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 463,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 293,654 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 351,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Centene by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

CNC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,942. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

