Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $784.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Duane K. Kurisu purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,420.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl E. Fry purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,977 shares of company stock worth $588,812. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

