Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), approximately 83,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 25,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

Centralnic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

