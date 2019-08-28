Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 0.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 97,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

In other news, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,788.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.38. 1,180,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,964,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.