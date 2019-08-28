Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $1.93 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $676.56 million and approximately $54.05 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00019831 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00247622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.01289646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093355 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, Huobi, Kyber Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

